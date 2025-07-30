9 Homemade Face Scrubs to Nourish and Brighten Dry Skin
Papaya & Oatmeal Scrub Papaya enzymes dissolve dead skin as we exfoliate while aiding in soothing action for smoother, brighter, nourished skin.
Rice Flour & Yogurt Scrub Rice flour is a gentle exfoliator and yogurt is a powerful moisturiser for hydration by leaving your skin glowing.
Avocado & Honey scrub Avocado is rich in healthy fat that's great for nourishing the skin, honey hydrates and softens, and honey also nourishes and protects against moisture loss.
Banana & Brown Sugar scrub Bananas hydrate, and brown sugar exfoliates. So you'll have smooth, glowing skin.
Honey & Sugar Scrub Honey is deeply hydrating, and sugar exfoliates, this self-care strategy will have long term effects and your skin will instantly be smooth, soft, and glowing.
Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub Oatmeal calms and exfoliates; yogurt has hydration to give moisture to dry, and dull skin.
Coffee & Coconut Oil Scrub Coffee buffs away the dead skin cells and coconut oil has moisture to soften, refresh, and rejuvenate/restore skin.
Almond & Milk Scrub Almonds are a vitamin E powerhouse that benefits skin and gently exfoliates; milk nourishes and softens reactive, extra dry flaky facial skin.
Olive Oil, Honey & Brown Sugar Scrub Brown sugar scrubs; olive oil and honey moisturize; together they provide soothing, gentle brightening on dry patches of rough tired skin.