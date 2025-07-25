Short Life Expectancy Hamsters usually only live two to three years, so you must be mentally prepared for the company to be very short.
Nocturnal Instinct Hamsters sleep most of the day and are awake at night. You may hear your hamster running and playing while you are trying to sleep at night.
Requires Space Although hamsters are small animals, they need plenty of space in their cage with bedding, a wheel, tunnels, toys, etc. to provide enrichment for healthy living.
Recommended Housing Alone Hamsters, except Campbell's dwarf, are solitary, especially Syrian hamsters, which should not be housed together due to potential fighting, injury, stress, and health issues.
Escape Not Surprising Because hamsters are curious and are also good escape artists, you will need to make sure that the hamster's enclosure is secure, with tight lids etc., and that there are no gaps where they could escape.
Proper Food and Fresh Water You will want to feed your hamster a proper mixture of commercially prepared pellets, with fresh veggies and some fruit and always fresh water.
Regularly Clean Cage You should spot clean the hamster's cage every day by removing soiled bedding and stale food. You will want to change all bedding every week or two.
Be Gentle and Wait You will want to handle your hamster with care and patience. Give your hamster time to get used to you, and avoid sudden movements that may frighten your hamster.
Health Checks and Vet Visits You will want to observe your hamster daily for any ground changing health concerns, and keep a list of your observations if you need to visit your vet.