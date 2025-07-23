9 Psychological Tricks to Stop Overthinking and Sleep Peacefully Through the Night
Deep Breathing Focus on taking slow, deep breaths and relax your whole body. This helps calm your mind and silence endless thought cycles.
Progressive Muscle Relaxation Sequentially contract and relax different muscle groups in your body. It can help to release built-up physical tension and anxiety and help you achieve a restful and undisturbed night’s sleep.
Journaling Write down your worries on paper before bed. It will allow your mind to let go of needless clutter and help organize racing thoughts.
Imagery Visually imagine an enjoyable place that is calm, like a beach, the forest, or a garden. This will spray some dust on stress and overthinking.
Mindfulness Meditation Stay present in the moment and notice your thoughts without judgment. Mindfulness awareness helps reduce anxiety and habitual ruminating.
Allocate Worry Time Allocate time and space to worry every day to limit bedtime worrying and to maintain a sleep routine, allowing sleep to occur naturally.
Try the “4-7-8” method Inhale for 4 seconds, hold it for 7 seconds, and exhale for 8 seconds. Using this breathing pattern can help calm your anxiety and sleep may happen more comfortably.
Turn off screens in bed Switch off devices 1 hour before bed to limit overstimulation and thinking/rough restfulness.
Bedtime Routine Performing your calming bedtime ritual nightly tells your brain sleep time is approaching soon.