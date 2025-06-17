Relieve Constipation Naturally!

Discover the power of jaggery & foxnuts for a healthy gut.

Constipation affects millions. It can cause bloating, discomfort & fatigue. But natural remedies work wonders!

The Constipation Problem

Why Jaggery Helps

Jaggery is rich in magnesium & helps stimulate digestion. It promotes bowel movement naturally.

Benefits of Foxnuts

Foxnuts are high in fiber & low in fat. They help add bulk to stool & ease constipation.

Best Time to Eat Them

Morning or evening is ideal. Eat a small handful of roasted makhana with a piece of jaggery.

Sweet, Crunchy,  And Oh-So-Good

Elevating snack time with these golden, crunchy, honey-roasted delights.