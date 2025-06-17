Relieve Constipation Naturally!
Discover the power of
jaggery & foxnuts
for a healthy gut.
Constipation affects millions. It can cause bloating, discomfort & fatigue. But natural remedies work wonders!
The Constipation Problem
Why Jaggery Helps
Jaggery
is rich in magnesium & helps stimulate digestion. It promotes bowel movement naturally.
Benefits of Foxnuts
Foxnuts
are high in fiber & low in fat.
They help add bulk to stool & ease constipation.
Best Time to Eat Them
Morning or evening
is ideal. Eat a small handful of roasted makhana with a piece of jaggery.
