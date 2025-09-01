✕
Sep 01, 2025
Shubhi-kumar
Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Evolved into Iconic Film Franchises
Housefull
A comedy franchise that covers the most chaotic plot, a huge ensemble cast, and non-stop laughs.
Golmaal
One of Rohit Shetty's eccentric comedies with different characters of different kinds, a family entertainer for life.
Koi… Mil Gaya/ Krrish
A friendly journey from friendship with an alien to India's most beloved superhero saga.
Dhoom
Stylish heists, superbikes and charming villains, Bollywood's biggest action thrillers.
Dhamaal
A comedy of errors! crazy journeys, sequels with endless mayhem.
Don
The most stylish gangster saga brought back to life by Shah Rukh. A stylish crime franchise.
Baaghi
Tiger Shroff's action-packed franchise of love, drama, and martial arts!
