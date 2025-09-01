A view of the sea
Sep 01, 2025
Shubhi-kumar

Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Evolved into Iconic Film Franchises

Housefull A comedy franchise that covers the most chaotic plot, a huge ensemble cast, and non-stop laughs.

Golmaal  One of Rohit Shetty's eccentric comedies with different characters of different kinds, a family entertainer for life.

Koi… Mil Gaya/ Krrish  A friendly journey from friendship with an alien to India's most beloved superhero saga.

Dhoom  Stylish heists, superbikes and charming villains, Bollywood's biggest action thrillers.

Dhamaal  A comedy of errors! crazy journeys, sequels with endless mayhem.

Don The most stylish gangster saga brought back to life by Shah Rukh. A stylish crime franchise.

Baaghi  Tiger Shroff's action-packed franchise of love, drama, and martial arts!

