A view of the sea
Sep 20, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

A sleek high ponytail keeps hair neat and stylish for long college hours.

Messy buns are effortless and give a casual yet chic look.

Braided hairstyles like French or fishtail braids add elegance and keep hair manageable.

A half-up half-down style balances playful and polished vibes.

Open straight hair with a middle part looks classy and easy to maintain.

Loose curls or waves give a soft, feminine, and trendy touch.

Low ponytails with a scrunchie add a retro and cute appearance.

Read More
Self-Care Sunday: Simple Rituals to Recharge Your Mind & BodyBest Hairstyles for College Girls to Try in 20257 Surprising Facts About the Human Brain That Will Blow Your MindWhich State Leads in Gold Refining and Manufacturing in India?Which State Leads in Gold Refining and Manufacturing in India?