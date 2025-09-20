✕
Sep 20, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
A sleek high ponytail keeps hair neat and stylish for long college hours.
Messy buns are effortless and give a casual yet chic look.
Braided hairstyles like French or fishtail braids add elegance and keep hair manageable.
A half-up half-down style balances playful and polished vibes.
Open straight hair with a middle part looks classy and easy to maintain.
Loose curls or waves give a soft, feminine, and trendy touch.
Low ponytails with a scrunchie add a retro and cute appearance.
