A view of the sea
Aug 07, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Library of Congress, USA – Largest library globally with rare books and archives.

British Library, UK – Holds the Magna Carta and over 170M items.

Bibliothèque nationale de France – Parisian gem with historic texts and maps.

Vatican Library – Ancient religious manuscripts and papal documents.

New York Public Library – Famous lions and iconic reading rooms.

Stuttgart City Library, Germany – Ultra-modern, minimalist book cube.

Trinity College Library, Ireland – Home of the Book of Kells and the Long Room.

National Library of China – Asia’s biggest, rich in Chinese heritage.

Royal Danish Library – “Black Diamond” of Copenhagen with modern flair.

Boston Public Library – Historic U.S. library with art and free access.

Read More
Why Do Owls Sleep During The Day? 7 Fascinating Facts About Nocturnal BirdsTop 7 Study Habits for Better Academic ResultsTop 7 Mind-Calming Exercises for a Peaceful DayBest Libraries in the World to Explore History, Architecture & Knowledge