Say Goodbye to Dry Lips – These Tinted Balms Give Color and Care!
Hydrating Lip Balm For everyday use, you can go with Hydrating Lip Balm, featuring ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil.
Tinted Lip Balm Care with a blend of colour, all that you need. Best for no-makeup looks.
SPF Lip Balm Need protection from scorching heat and sunburn then Don’t forget to apply SPF on your lips.
Organic Lip Balm If you have sensitive skin then use lip products that will say No to parabens and Yes to loads of natural oils.
Overnight Lip Balm During your goodnight sleep heal your cracked lips just like your sleep schedule, usel iip balms with rich and thick textures.
Medicated Lip Balm Habit of chapping your lips? Use lip balms with menthol, camphor, or salicylic acid and say bye bye to painful cracks.
Plumping Lip Balm Who doesn’t want fuller lips with a hint of care and juicy effect, use products with cinnamon oil.
Layer It Right Bonus Tip- to avoid cracking apply balm under lipstick, or minimal amount of tinted balm over matter lipsticks.