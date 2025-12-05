A view of the sea
Dec 05, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Best Phones Under ₹20,000 in 2025 for Gaming

iQOO Z10x 5G – Best gaming + performance combo

Tecno Pova 5G – Big battery, long gaming

Infinix GT 10 Pro – Smooth display + good thermals

Realme Narzo 70 Pro – Value for money gaming

Redmi Note 14 5G – Balanced + budget friendly

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G – Stable + decent gaming

Read More
Top 7 Highest-Paid Actors of 2025Best Phones Under ₹20,000 for Gaming (2025)How To Make Your Phone Faster: 10 Simple TricksTop 10 Best-Selling Cars in India 2025: Tata Nexon Tops the Chart