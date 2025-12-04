✕
7 Most Colourful Cities in the World You Must See
Burano, Italy — Rainbow-painted houses on canals make every corner Insta-perfect.
Jaipur, India — The iconic Pink City glows with royal palaces and vibrant bazaars.
Chefchaouen, Morocco — A dreamy blue-washed town set in the Rif Mountains.
Havana, Cuba — Retro pastel buildings and vintage cars make the streets come alive.
Cape Town, South Africa — Colourful houses of Bo-Kaap pop against Table Mountain.
Willemstad, Curaçao — Dutch-Caribbean streets filled with striking candy-coloured blocks.
Buenos Aires, Argentina — La Boca neighbourhood bursts with murals and lively street art.
