Birthday Special: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Saree Looks To Recreate
Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous in this ivory saree with bold red polka dots.
Priyanka Chopra looks graceful in this sleek black satin saree adorned with vibrant floral prints by Sabyasachi, giving elegant and modern vibes.
Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight at the Marrakech International Film Festival in this ivory-gold sequin saree with shimmering effect.
Priyanka Chopra looks flawless in a pink chiffon saree by Indian Designer Manish Malhotra for her brother Siddarth Chopra’s wedding reception.
Priyanka Chopra’s OG Dostana saree is one of her most trendsetting and unforgettable looks.
Priyanka Chopra looks traditional yet stylish in a bold red saree, proving red can never go wrong-it’s a statement.
Priyanka Chopra exudes in soft pink lace saree, with deep V neck blouse.
Priyanka Chopra looks elegant and sober in the navy-blue cotton saree.
Priyanka Chopra looks breathtaking in gold Uppada tissue silk saree with green silk blouse.