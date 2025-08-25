Bollywood-Inspired Ganpati Decoration Ideas You Can Copy in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning pandal is adorned with marigold garlands, red roses, and a golden Lord Ganesh idol giving major festive inspiration.
Shilpa Shetty’s Ganpati pandal has a round background made of green leaves with a broad border of pink roses and mandla in the centre.
Ashnoor Kaur’s Ganpati pandal has contrasting purple and white roses with hanging flowers in the center.
Ananya Pandey’s Ganpati pandal is decorated with white orchids and roses giving a minimalistic, elegant look.
Sara Ali Khan’s Ganpati pandal is adorned with marigold flowers and a big Lord Ganesh idol in the centre.
Bhumi Pednekar’s Lord Ganesh idol is seated beautifully under a golden ornamental arch, decorated with fresh garlands of white, orange, and red flowers.
Shraddha Kapoor’s Ganpati pandal is decorated with green palm leaves and marigold garlands in yellow and orange.
Sonu Sood’s Ganesh idol is placed under a white jasmine and rose garland pandal.
Ritesh Deshmukh’s Ganpati pandal is decorated with a floral umbrella with pink and white garlands.
Ankita Lokhande’s Ganpati pandal has an orange-golden frame with fresh blue orchids.