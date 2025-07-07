Nihar Pandya – Her First Known Love Deepika dated model-actor Nihar during her modeling days. They were together for 3 years.
Yuvraj Singh – A Short-Lived Link She was briefly linked with the star cricketer after Dhoni, but the spark didn’t last long.
Muzammil Ibrahim – Rickshaw Dates & More Dated for 2 years. Muzammil later revealed that Deepika made the first move and they had cute rickshaw dates.
Siddharth Mallya – The Glam Couple Their public PDA at IPL matches made headlines. They broke up due to lifestyle differences.
Ranbir Kapoor – A Love & Heartbreak Dated for 2 years. She even got his initials tattooed. Their breakup hurt Deepika deeply.