Before Ranveer Singh, there were others from early modeling days to her rise in Bollywood, here's a look at Deepika Padukone’s love timeline.

Nihar Pandya – Her First Known Love Deepika dated model-actor Nihar during her modeling days. They were together for 3 years.

Yuvraj Singh – A Short-Lived Link She was briefly linked with the star cricketer after Dhoni, but the spark didn’t last long.

M.S. Dhoni – The Cricketer Crush Dhoni openly admitted he had a crush on Deepika, though their romance never fully bloomed.

Upen Patel – A Modeling Connection The two met during early modeling gigs. The romance was short and stayed under the radar.

Muzammil Ibrahim – Rickshaw Dates & More Dated for 2 years. Muzammil later revealed that Deepika made the first move and they had cute rickshaw dates.

Siddharth Mallya – The Glam Couple Their public PDA at IPL matches made headlines. They broke up due to lifestyle differences.

Ranbir Kapoor – A Love & Heartbreak Dated for 2 years. She even got his initials tattooed. Their breakup hurt Deepika deeply.

Breakups That Shaped Her After heartbreaks, Deepika focused on healing, self-worth, and building her career stronger than ever.

Ranveer Singh – Her Forever Deepika found true love with Ranveer in 2012. After 6 years of dating, they tied the knot in 2018.