Chennai Dosa Trail: 7 Unique Varieties That Locals Swear By

Ghee Roast Dosa Crispy, thin dosa roasted with ghee, a rich and flavorful indulgence.
Masala Dosa The classic dosa with spicy potato and onion masala filling.
Ghee Podi Dosa Dosa topping with crunch milaga podi powder and ghee.
Bangalore-Style Masala Dosa Aspicier variant of the regular version, with its tangy potato filling served along with chutney.
Kari Dosai A three-layer dosa, served with an omelette, minced mutton, its savory, bold with flavour.
Egg Dosai Dosa topped with egg and flaky in texture, hearty breakfast dish.
Millet Dosa Soft dosa made with flour from either pearl or finger millet - a healthy option.