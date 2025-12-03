✕
Dec 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Chicken vs Fish: Better Protein Choice for You?
Both chicken and fish give strong lean protein.
Fish has omega-3 fats which are great for the heart.
Chicken is easy to cook and very common in protein diets.
Fish is lighter and easier to digest.
Protein helps in muscles, fitness, and weight management.
Skinless chicken or grilled fish are healthier choices.
Final answer: both are good — depends on taste and diet goals.
