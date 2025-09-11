Different Types Of Kheer You Can Try This Festive Season
Rice Kheer A classic kheer made with rice, milk, sugar, and cardamom, garnished with nuts and saffron for a creamy, festive treat.
Sabudana Kheer Made with tapioca pearls, this light and silky kheer is often enjoyed during fasting, flavored with cardamom and dry fruits.
Vermicelli Kheer Quick to prepare, this kheer uses roasted vermicelli cooked in milk and sugar, perfect for festivals like Eid.
Moong Daal Kheer A rich kheer made with yellow moong dal, ghee, and milk, offering a unique, nutty flavor for special occasions.
Lauki Kheer Prepared with grated bottle gourd, this healthy dessert is light, flavorful, and perfect for guilt-free indulgence.
Carrot Kheer Made with grated carrots, this naturally sweet kheer is nutritious and vibrant, enhanced with dry fruits and cardamom.
Coconut Kheer A tropical delight made with fresh coconut or coconut milk, offering a creamy, aromatic twist to traditional kheer.