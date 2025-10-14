✕
Oct 14, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Outdoor String Lights: Wrap trees, balconies, and fences with warm white or multicolor string lights.
Curtain Fairy Lights: Drape curtain-style lights across walls or windows for a magical glow.
Mason Jar Lanterns: Place fairy lights inside mason jars for a rustic, charming look.
Hanging Orbs & Lanterns: Suspend globe or lantern-style lights from ceilings for a festive vibe.
Indoor Wall Art Lights: Shape fairy lights into Diwali motifs, like diyas or rangoli patterns.
LED Bottle Lights: Repurpose empty glass bottles with tiny LED fairy lights for a creative décor piece.
Step & Staircase Lighting: Line stairs or entryways with fairy lights to welcome guests warmly.
