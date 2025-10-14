✕
Oct 14, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Symbol of Light Over Darkness: Diyas represent the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.
Invoking Positive Energy: Lighting diyas is believed to attract positivity and remove negative vibes from the home.
Welcoming Goddess Lakshmi: Diyas are lit to invite Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, into homes.
Spiritual Awakening: The gentle flame symbolizes inner awakening and enlightenment.
Purification: Fire is considered sacred; lighting diyas purifies the surroundings and creates a serene atmosphere.
Connection With Tradition: Lighting diyas maintains cultural and spiritual continuity across generations.
Fostering Mindfulness: The act of lighting and focusing on diyas encourages meditation, reflection, and gratitude.
