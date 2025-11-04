✕
Nov 04, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Caffeine boosts alertness but can overstimulate nerves
It raises cortisol — the stress hormone.
Too much can mimic anxiety symptoms like fast heartbeat.
Sensitive people feel jitters even with small doses.
Try switching to matcha or herbal tea.
Drink water before coffee to balance it out.
Notice your mood patterns after caffeine — adjust slowly.
