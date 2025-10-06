✕
Oct 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Use aloe vera gel daily — it soothes and repairs sun-damaged skin.
Apply a mix of lemon juice and honey for 15 minutes to lighten tan.
Make a curd and turmeric pack to gently brighten dull areas.
Exfoliate twice a week using coffee and coconut oil scrub.
Apply raw potato juice for instant glow and tan reduction.
Stay hydrated and include fruits like oranges and papaya in your diet.
Always use sunscreen before stepping out to prevent further tanning.
Read More
Easy Natural Ways to Remove Tan and Get Glowing Skin
Simple Ways to Stay Happy Alone and Stop Overthinking
Simple Ways to Have a Productive Yet Chill Day
Simple Tricks to Drink More Water Every Day and Stay Hydrated