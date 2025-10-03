✕
Oct 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Start your day with hydration – water kickstarts your metabolism.
Eat small, frequent meals rich in protein and complex carbs.
Take short movement breaks – stretching or walking boosts energy naturally.
Expose yourself to natural sunlight for vitamin D and alertness.
Listen to energetic music to get a quick mental lift.
Practice deep breathing or quick meditation to refresh your mind.
Snack on nuts, fruits, or dark chocolate instead of sugary foods.
