Sep 18, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Take daily walks or jogs in your neighborhood.
Do bodyweight exercises like squats, push-ups, and lunges.
Follow online workout videos at home.
Use stairs instead of elevators whenever possible.
Try yoga or stretching routines for flexibility.
Dance to your favorite music to stay active.
Play outdoor games like badminton or cycling.
