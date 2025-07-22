Famous Sayings By Steve Jobs To Inspire Young Generations

Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition Steve says to trust your heart it knows what you really want even if things are hard keep going with what feels right
The only way to do great work is to love what you do Steve will leave that if you love your job you will do it better doing what you enjoy makes you happy and successful
Stay hungry stay foolish this means keep wanting to learn more always be curious like a child never stop trying new things
Your time is limited so don’t waste it living someone else life Steve tells us not to copy others do what makes you happy life is short so live it your way
The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do team believed bold ideas changed the world even if people laugh keep believing in yourself
Sometimes life hits you in the head with the break don’t lose faith bad times happen but you don't give up believe in yourself and keep trying
If today was the last day of my life what i want to do what i am about to do today ask yourself if you are happy with your day if not make changes everyday is important
Simple can be harder than complex you have to work hard to get your thinking clean Steve liked simple ideas simple things are powerful but making them is not always easy