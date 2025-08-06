8 Foods You Should Never Eat With Tomatoes- Dangerous For Digestion
Dairy Products When we add tomatoes to milk or paneer, it can lead to bloating, gas, or indigestion.
Cucumber Tomatoes and cucumbers are the best choice for salads, but combining them can lead to slow digestion.
Seafoods Seafood and tomatoes can lead to acidity or even an allergic reaction for sensitive gut health.
Eggplant (Brinjal) Eggplant with tomatoes can be heavy for the stomach, which can trigger gas or digestive issues.
Sugar Mixing tomatoes with sweet fruits like bananas or mangoes can mess up with your gut and can lead to bloating or gas.
Alcohol If you are someone who enjoys tomatoes based dishes with alcohol, then let me tell you it’s not a good combo, which can cause high acidity or heartburn.
Potatoes Potatoes and tomatoes are best if we eat them separately, as they might create digestive issues.