From Ajanta to Altamira: 7 UNESCO Heritage Caves Around the World
Ajanta Caves, India World famous for incredible murals and rock cut architecture of ancient Buddhist caves.
Altamira Cave, Spain Inhabited by beautiful 20,000 year old prehistoric depictions of animals and man.
Ellora Caves, India Rock cut temples which beautifully embody all three art traditions (Hindu, Buddhist, Jain).
Skocjan Caves, Slovenia An underground canyon featuring steep gorges, crashing rivers, and enormous cathedral-like chambers.
Phong Nha Cave, Vietnam Features the longest tourist accessible underground river and magnificent natural stalactites.
Mogao Caves, China An extensive complex of Buddhist caves known for richly colored murals and records of significant historical spiritual manuscripts.
Longmen Grottoes, China Thousands of carved Buddhist statues in cliffs exhibiting exquisite craftsmanship from the Tang dynasty.