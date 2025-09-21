From Apples to Kiwi: 6 Fruits That Keep Sugar Levels Stable
Apples Apples are rich in fiber and antioxidants, which slow down sugar absorption in the bloodstream. Eating them regularly can help maintain steady blood sugar levels.
BERRIES Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and high in fiber. They improve insulin sensitivity and prevent sudden spikes in blood glucose.
PEARS Pears contain soluble fiber that regulates digestion and prevents rapid sugar absorption, making them a great choice for blood sugar control.
CHERRIES Cherries are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which help reduce insulin resistance and keep sugar levels balanced.
ORANGES Oranges are full of vitamin C and fiber, which slow down sugar absorption and support stable glucose levels throughout the day.
KIWI Kiwi has a low glycemic index and is packed with fiber and vitamins. It helps in controlling blood sugar spikes while providing essential nutrients.