From Carrots to Fish: 6 Food Items to Add To Your Diet for Sharper Eyesight
Carrots Rich in beta-carotene, carrots help improve vision and protect the eyes from night blindness.
Spinach Packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, spinach shields your eyes from harmful UV rays and oxidative stress.
Eggs Egg yolks contain essential nutrients that boost eye health and reduce the risk of age-related vision problems.
Citrus Fruits Oranges and lemons are high in vitamin C, which strengthens blood vessels in the eyes and prevents cataracts.
Almonds Full of vitamin E, almonds help slow age-related eye damage and keep your vision sharp.
Fish Fatty fish like salmon are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that support retinal health and prevent dry eyes.