From Gajar Halwa to Kala Jamun Flavour: 7 Weirdest Ice Cream You Can Actually Order in India
Gajar Halwa Ice Cream It tastes like warm carrot pudding, warm spices, and sweetness turned frozen.
Paan Ice Cream A refreshing burst of betel leaf flavor, sweet chunks of gulkand and aromatic spices.
Kunafa Ice Cream Middle Eastern nuts and dough enveloping some rich, creamy, sweet ice cream.
Kala Jamun Ice Cream The sweet but tangy dumplings are now a smooth, creamy, frozen dessert.
Malai Barfi Ice Cream A rich creamy frozen dessert that captures the essence of classic sweet malai barfi.
Jackfruit Ice Cream A unique tropical fruit flavor with a sweet, musky aroma and a creamy consistency.
Rose Gulkand Ice Cream Floral rose petals with in a creamy base., and sweet/tangy gulkand.