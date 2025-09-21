A view of the sea
Sep 21, 2025
Akriti-kaul

From Peacock to Flamingo: 7 Stunning Birds That Will Mesmerize You

Resplendent Quetzal   Known for its vibrant green and red feathers, the quetzal looks like a living jewel gliding through Central American forests.

Mandarin Duck This duck’s multicolored plumage resembles a hand-painted watercolor, especially when sunlight hits its intricate patterns.

Peacock With a tail that fans out in iridescent blues and greens, the peacock is nature’s masterpiece in motion.

Wilson's Bird of Paradise  A small bird with bright yellow, blue, and red accents, it seems like an artist carefully brushed every detail.

Painted Bunting Nicknamed the “nonpareil,” the male painted bunting flaunts striking blue, red, and green feathers reminiscent of a painter’s palette.

Flamingo Its soft pink hue, gracefully curved neck, and long legs make the flamingo appear like a stroke of watercolor on the water.

Gouldian Finch  This tiny Australian bird amazes with vivid combinations of green, yellow, purple, and red, looking like a delicate painted ornament.

