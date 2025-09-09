From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: 7 Greatest Run-Scorers in Asia Cup History

Rohit Sharma India’s captain, 37 matches, top tournament run-scorer, consistent performer.
Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper-batsman, 32 matches, key middle-order stability provider.
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka’s legend, 28 matches, an elegant batsman, and a dependable leader.
Mahmudullah Bangladesh all-rounder, 28 matches, vital batsman, and former captain.
Shahid Afridi Pakistan’s explosive all-rounder, 27 matches, impactful batting, and leg-spin.
Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka’s aggressive opener, 25 matches, record six hundreds in Asia Cups.
Sachin Tendulkar India’s iconic batsman, with numerous appearances, tournament’s highest run-scorer historically.