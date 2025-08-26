From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricket Stars Who Have Retired In 2025 Till Now

Cheteshwar Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara retired after 103 Tests and 7195 runs, famed for defensive brilliance, grit, and historic series wins.
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli retired from Tests in May 2025, leaving behind 123 matches, 9230 runs, and unmatched leadership for India.
Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma ended his Test career in 2025, celebrated for leadership, effortless strokeplay, and memorable contributions to Indian cricket.
Piyush Chawla Piyush Chawla retired in June 2025, two-time World Cup winner, renowned leg-spinner, versatile match-winner in all formats for India.
Varun Aaron Varun Aaron quit cricket in January, known for raw speed, vital Test and ODI spells, and inspiring young Indian fast bowlers.