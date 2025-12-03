✕
Dec 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Guava Benefits & Side Effects: Should You Eat It Daily?
Guava boosts immunity with high Vitamin C.
It’s great for digestion because of fibre.
Good for skin and acne healing.
Low calorie, smart fruit snack.
People with acidity should eat less.
Too much can upset your stomach.
Eat it fresh and ripe for best benefits.
