✕
Dec 03, 2025
Harshita-gothi
Gujarati Style Khandvi Recipe: Soft & Melt-in-Mouth in Just 30–40 Minutes
Prepare a smooth batter using besan, curd, water, and spices.
Cook the batter on low flame until it thickens perfectly.
Spread the hot batter thinly on steel plates or a flat surface.
Spread the hot batter thinly on steel plates or a flat surface.
Roll the strips tightly to form soft khandvi rolls.
Temper with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.
Garnish with fresh coriander and grated coconut.
Read More
Gujarati Style Khandvi Recipe: Soft & Melt-in-Mouth in Just 30–40 Minutes
World’s Longest Railway Platform is in India — Hubballi Junction
Fatty Liver Warning: 7 Face Changes You Must Notice Early
Chicken vs Fish: Better Protein Choice for You?