Oct 30, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Purpose: Hair glossing adds shine and revives dull color, while keratin smooths frizz and straightens texture.
Duration: Glossing lasts 4–6 weeks, while keratin lasts 3–5 months with proper care.
Chemicals: Glossing is mild and ammonia-free, keratin treatments use stronger chemicals and heat.
Effect on Hair: Glossing coats the surface for glow, keratin penetrates the shaft to change texture.
Best For: Glossing suits fine or colored hair; keratin works better for thick, frizzy, or curly hair.
Maintenance: Glossing needs less care; keratin requires sulfate-free shampoo and aftercare.
Cost & Time: Glossing is quicker and cheaper, while keratin is a bigger salon investment.
Hair Glossing vs Keratin: 7 Key Differences to Help You Choose
