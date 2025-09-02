Hand Luggage Rules in India: 5 Items Strictly Banned at Airports
Air travel in India comes with strict security rules, especially when it comes to what passengers can carry in their hand luggage.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has listed items that are strictly prohibited from being carried in hand luggage.
Sharp Objects
Items like knives, scissors, blades, nail cutters, or any sharp tools are strictly banned in hand luggage.
Liquid Over 100ml
Any liquid, gel, or aerosol container over 100ml are not allowed in hand luggage. Even water bottles, perfumes, shampoos, or any other liquid item more than this limit is now allowed.
Sporting Equipment and Tools
Objects like cricket bats, hockey sticks, golf clubs, hammers, or any heavy tools are prohibited in cabin bags as they can be used to harm others.
Certain Electronic Devices
Other than mobile phones and laptops, some high-capacity batteries, hoverboards, and lithium-powered devices may be restricted.
Flammable Items
Items like lighters, matchboxes, fireworks, and fuel-based products are not allowed in the cabin due to fire and safety risks.
E-Cigarettes
Vapes and e-cigarettes are fully banned in India. They will be taken by the security if found in either carry bags or checked luggage.
Powdered Substances
Talcum powder, spices, dried coconut, and thermometers are disallowed in hand luggage as it can trigger alarms.