RBI Retail Direct Buy or sell government bonds and securities directly with RBI, fully online.
SWARIAL A voice-based platform that gives farmers and traders real-time market prices.
A.B.H.A (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) Create your digital health ID and keep medical records accessible anywhere.
AIS Portal View your complete income tax Annual Information Statement in one place.
GST Rate Finder Quickly check GST rates on any item to ensure accurate billing and no confusion.
UMANG App Access thousands of government services like EPFO, gas booking, passport on one app.
DigiYatra Use facial recognition for faster airport entry and boarding. No boarding pass needed.
mParivahan Download your vehicle RC and driving license at home, check challans easily.
MyGov Helpdesk Get COVID certificates, voter ID info, and more right on WhatsApp.
DigiLocker Securely store Aadhaar, PAN, mark sheets, and important documents digitally.