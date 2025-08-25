Hartalika Teej Mehndi Design Simple and Beautiful
Mehndi Design With Teej Written on it with floral and netted design which will cover the whole palm.
Peacock Print Mehndi Design with Arabic pattern and bold strokes.
Mehndi Design showing love for husband with surrounding of floral elements.
Mandala-inspired mehndi design with dark fingertips and fine detailing.
Minimalistic Mehndi Design with rose and chain style on the backhand.
Bold spiral mehndi design which filled fingertips and is perfect for traditional occasion.
Mehndi Design With Circular Patterns on the palm and minimal detailing on the fingers.
Full Floral Pattern Mehndi Design which surrounded with shaded flowers, and bold strokes.
Mehndi Design With square floral design pattern on the palm.