Oct 13, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Eat fiber-rich foods like oats, quinoa, and beans.
Add protein from eggs, tofu, or yogurt.
Include nuts and seeds for healthy fats.
Eat vegetables like broccoli or spinach for bulk.
Drink plenty of water with meals.
Avoid junk snacking with balanced meals.
Stay energized and satisfied all day.
Healthy Foods That Keep You Full Longer and Boost Energy
