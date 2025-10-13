A view of the sea
Oct 13, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Eat fiber-rich foods like oats, quinoa, and beans.

Add protein from eggs, tofu, or yogurt.

Include nuts and seeds for healthy fats.

Eat vegetables like broccoli or spinach for bulk.

Drink plenty of water with meals.

Avoid junk snacking with balanced meals.

Stay energized and satisfied all day.

