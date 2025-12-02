A view of the sea
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Home Solutions to Prevent & Treat Cracked Heels

Coconut oil massage

Moisturizes deeply overnight.

Warm water soak + mild soap

Softens skin before scrubbing.

Sugar + olive oil scrub

Exfoliates dead skin gently.

Honey or banana mask

Natural healing & softening for heels.

Aloe vera gel application

Soothes dryness and repairs skin.

Apply thick moisturizer before bed + wear cotton socks

Helps retain moisture.

Drink enough water & eat hydrating foods

Internal hydration helps skin health too.

