Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Home Solutions to Prevent & Treat Cracked Heels
Coconut oil massage
Moisturizes deeply overnight.
Warm water soak + mild soap
Softens skin before scrubbing.
Sugar + olive oil scrub
Exfoliates dead skin gently.
Honey or banana mask
Natural healing & softening for heels.
Aloe vera gel application
Soothes dryness and repairs skin.
Apply thick moisturizer before bed + wear cotton socks
Helps retain moisture.
Drink enough water & eat hydrating foods
Internal hydration helps skin health too.
