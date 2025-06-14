Creamy Banana Milk Toast: 7 Easy Steps to Make This Delicious Recipe

Gather Ingredients  Bananas, milk, sugar, butter, bread slices, and optional cinnamon powder.

Prepare Milk Mixture  Add sugar to warm milk and a dash of cinnamon for taste.

Toast the Bread  Toast bread slices lightly until golden brown using a skillet or toaster.

Slice the Bananas  Slice the Bananas To make layering easier, cut ripe bananas into thin, uniform slices.

Spread Butter  To add richness, lightly coat the toasted bread with butter.

Layer with Bananas To ensure a uniform spread, place banana slices carefully on top of the buttered toast.

Pour Milk Drizzle the banana toast with the heated milk mixture and serve right away.