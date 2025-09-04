✕
Sep 04, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Blue tones promote calmness and improve focus during work.
Yellow sparks creativity and lifts your overall mood.
Green balances emotions and reduces stress in busy environments.
Red boosts energy and motivation but can also trigger tension.
White creates a sense of clarity and mental freshness.
Orange stimulates enthusiasm and encourages social interaction.
Purple inspires imagination and adds a touch of luxury.
– Blackenhances sophistication but can feel overwhelming in excess.
Pink brings comfort, softness, and emotional warmth.
Gray fosters neutrality but may lower energy if overused.
