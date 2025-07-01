How Did Pride Month Start? Origins Explained
Pride Month began after the 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising in New York City.
Police raids on LGBTQ+ spaces were common before the Stonewall resistance.
Activists like Marsha P. Johnson sparked six days of protests after raid.
First Pride marches happened in 1970 to honor Stonewall and demand equality.
1. Pride celebrates visibility, love, and ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights worldwide.