How Sunglasses Protect Your Eyes from Sun Damage?
To prevent headache and migraine Sunglasses stop too much light from coming through in the sun, which cause headaches and migraines.
Prevent Eye Stress They curb squinting in the wrath of sunlight, decreasing the strain on eye muscles and increasing visual comfort.
Glare Reduction Polarized glasses provide glare from reflection off surfaces such as water and roads. Thus the glare reduction makes the objects all the more clear and easy on the eyes.
Protect From the Wind, Dust, and Debris They form an invisible shield to keep your eyes away from irritants and harmful particles floating in the environment.
Prevent Eye Disorders UV protection in sunglasses goes a long way in lowering the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration over time.
Prevent Skin Cancer Around the Eyes They prevent UV rays from reaching the thin, delicate skin surrounding the eyes and, thus, lower skin cancer risk.