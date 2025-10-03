✕
Oct 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Listen to uplifting or energetic music to keep your mind active.
Take a quick power nap of 10–15 minutes if needed; it’s enough to recharge.
Take a short 5–10 minute walk after lunch to boost blood circulation.
Drink a glass of water or herbal tea to refresh your body naturally.
Avoid heavy, greasy lunches – prefer light meals with protein and veggies.
Stand up and stretch your muscles every hour to stay alert.
Practice deep breathing exercises to increase oxygen flow to your brain.
How to Beat Afternoon Sleepiness Naturally and Stay Energized All Day