A view of the sea
Sep 18, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Practice positive self-talk every day.

Maintain good posture and body language.

Set small, achievable goals and celebrate them.

Step out of your comfort zone regularly.

Focus on your strengths, not just weaknesses.

Surround yourself with supportive people.

Accept failures as learning opportunities.

