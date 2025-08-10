Aug 10, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Sugar Waxing (Sugaring): Use a natural sugar-lemon paste applied warm, then pulled off to gently remove hair.
Cold Wax Strips: Pre-made wax strips warmed slightly and pulled off quickly for easy hair removal.
Hot Waxing: Melted wax is applied warm with a spatula, covered with cloth strips, then pulled off against hair growth.
Roll-On Waxing: Wax is rolled onto skin from a cartridge, followed by strip removal against hair growth.
Chocolate Waxing: Gentle chocolate-based wax melts and removes hair while moisturizing skin.
Cream Wax: Soft wax cream is applied and removed with strips, ideal for sensitive areas.
Honey Waxing: Honey mixed with sugar and lemon creates a sticky, natural waxing paste for hair removal.
Powder and Wax Method: Applying baby powder before waxing absorbs moisture and improves wax grip.
Paraffin Wax: Paraffin wax melts provide skin softening benefits along with hair removal.
