How to Get the Best Flight Seat Without Paying Extra
Check in Early
Most airlines open web check in 24-48 hours before departure. If you log in early it will give you better seats.
Use the Airline App
Airline apps sometimes show more seating options comparing to desktop websites. Try to refresh it multiple times for newly released seats.
Avoid the Middle Seat
Always choose window or aisle seat if available. Middle seats are least popular that’s why they often released last minute for free.
Target Exit Rows
Exit-row seats have extra legroom. If those seats are not booking, they’re often released free at check-in.
Ask at the Gate
Try to ask politely to the gate agent if they can give you better seats for free. As many travelers get upgraded just by asking politely.
Solo Travelers Have an Advantage
If you’re flying alone, you mostly become a tareft for shfting into single empty premium seats at no cost.
Choose Off-Peak Flights
Choose less crowded flights so your chances of getting empty rows increases. Afternoon and mid-week flights usually have better seating options.
Check Cancellations Seats
Try to check cancellations seats multiple times before departure as it will free up good seats.