A view of the sea
Sep 05, 2025
Manisha-chauhan

How to Get the Best Flight Seat Without Paying Extra

Check in Early

Most airlines open web check in 24-48 hours before departure. If you log in early it will give you better seats.

Use the Airline App

Airline apps sometimes show more seating options comparing to desktop websites. Try to refresh it multiple times for newly released seats.

Avoid the Middle Seat

Always choose window or aisle seat if available. Middle seats are least popular that’s why they often released last minute for free.

Target Exit Rows

Exit-row seats have extra legroom. If those seats are not booking, they’re often released free at check-in.

Ask at the Gate

Try to ask politely to the gate agent if they can give you better seats for free. As many travelers get upgraded just by asking politely.

Solo Travelers Have an Advantage

If you’re flying alone, you mostly become a tareft for shfting into single empty premium seats at no cost.

Choose Off-Peak Flights

Choose less crowded flights so your chances of getting empty rows increases. Afternoon and mid-week flights usually have better seating options.

Check Cancellations Seats

Try to check cancellations seats multiple times before departure as it will free up good seats.

Read More
How to Get the Best Flight Seat Without Paying ExtraRed, White, Yellow, or Blue? The Secret Meaning Behind Every Rose Color6 Things Every Teen Learns the Hard Way When Stepping Into Adulthood10-Second Optical Illusion: Only 1% Can Spot The Odd One Out?