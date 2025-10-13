✕
Oct 13, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Turn off unnecessary notifications.
Keep your phone out of reach while working.
Set specific times to check social media.
Use apps that block distractions.
Prioritize tasks over scrolling.
Take short breaks without your phone.
Focus improves and stress decreases naturally.
Read More
Healthy Foods That Keep You Full Longer and Boost Energy
How To Wake Up Early Without Feeling Tired
How To Keep Your Phone From Distracting You
How To Set Boundaries Without Feeling Guilty