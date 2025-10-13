A view of the sea
Oct 13, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Turn off unnecessary notifications.

Keep your phone out of reach while working.

Set specific times to check social media.

Use apps that block distractions.

Prioritize tasks over scrolling.

Take short breaks without your phone.

Focus improves and stress decreases naturally.

