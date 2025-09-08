How To Make Homemade Paneer In Just 20 Minutes
Boil The Milk Pour 1 liter of full-cream milk into a deep pan and bring it to a boil over medium heat while stirring occasionally.
Add a Sour Agent Once the milk boils, reduce the heat and add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar gradually, stirring gently
Let The Milk Curdle Continue stirring until the milk separates into curds and whey. Turn off the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes.
Strain The Milk Place a muslin cloth or cheesecloth over a strainer and pour the mixture to separate the curds from the liquid whey.
Rinse The Paneer Rinse the curds under cold water to remove the sourness from the lemon or vinegar.
Press The Paneer Gather the cloth edges, squeeze out excess water, and place a heavy weight on top for 30-40 minutes to set the paneer.
Cut and Store Unwrap the firm paneer, cut it into cubes, and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 days.