How To Make Paneer Momos At Home In 7 Easy Steps

Prepare The Dough Mix 2 cups of all-purpose flour with a pinch of salt and water. Knead into a soft dough, cover, and let it rest for 20 minutes.
Grate And Mash Paneer Take fresh paneer, grate or crumble it finely. This will be the main filling for the momos.
Add Vegetables and Seasonings Mix paneer with finely chopped onions, carrots, cabbage, coriander, ginger, garlic, salt, pepper, and a little soy sauce for flavor.
Roll Out The Dough Divide the dough into small balls and roll them into thin circular sheets (about 3–4 inches in diameter).
Fill The Momos Place a spoonful of the paneer mixture in the center of each sheet. Fold and pleat the edges to seal the momos tightly.
Steam The Momos Arrange the filled momos in a steamer. Steam for 10–12 minutes until the outer covering turns shiny and translucent.
Serve The Hot Chutney Enjoy the freshly steamed paneer momos with spicy red chili chutney or tomato-garlic sauce for an authentic taste.